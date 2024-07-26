by

There is a Campylobacter outbreak associated with Recompense Cove American/Eastern Oysters, according to the FDA, so retailers and restaurants should not sell them and consumers should not eat them. On July 11, 2023, (we are checking with the FDA about this date; it’s probably 2024), the Maine Department of Marine Resources notified the FDA of an outbreak of Campylobacter illnesses associated with those oysters. The oysters were recalled on June 17, 2024.

According to the Maine DMR, they were notified of two cases of Campylobacter illnesses attributed to oyster consumption on July 10, 2024. All implicated leases were closed on July 11, 2024. Three more illnesses were reported after the leases were closed, so more aquaculture leases were closed. We do not know the patient age range or if anyone has been hospitalized.

Two lease sites have been identified as the sources of the outbreak: CAS RC2 and CAS RCX. All American/Eastern oysters harvested from those lease sites from June 19 through July 16, 2024 are being recalled. No other species or harvest areas are implicated at this time. The photo above is an example of a shellfish tag that would be attached to containers of the oysters.

Restaurants and food retailers who have purchased these oysters are in these states: California , Connecticut, Delaware , Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, and also in Ontario, Canada. Consumers who live in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Ontario Canada may have purchased these oysters. The Recompense American/Eastern Oysters may have been distributed to other states as well.

Oysters contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria will not look, taste, or smell different than healthy oysters, and the texture will not be affected. When contaminated oysters are eaten raw or undercooked, people can get sick.

Symptoms of Campylobacter illness usually begin two to five days after eating contaminated food. Most people are sick for about a week, with fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea that is often bloody. Complications of this infection can include Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can cause paralysis.

If you bought these oysters, do not sell or serve them and do not eat them. You can throw the oysters away in a secure garbage can or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Then clean and sanitize any container, object, or surface that has been in contact with these oysters.

If you ate these oysters and have been ill with the symptoms of a Campylobacter infection, see your doctor. You may be part of this Campylobacter outbreak associated with Recompense Cove American/Eastern Oysters.