A public health alert has been issued for lead in El Servidor ground cinnamon, according to the FDA. Product testing conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and confirmed by the FDA determined the contamination. The distributor of this product is El Servidor Corp of Elmhurst, New York.

The FDA has recommended that the distributor voluntarily recall this product. The FDA will update this notice if they do agree to voluntarily issue a recall, The cinnamon was sold at Mannan Supermarket, Inc.

This latest alert joins many other types and brands of ground cinnamon that have been potentially contaminated with lead. The issue started when WanaBana cinnamon applesauce products were found to be contaminated with this heavy metal last spring.

The FDA continues to analyze and review sample results received from state partners who have been continuously sampling ground cinnamon purchased at retail.

This product has a long shelf life. Please check to see if you purchased this product. If you did, stop using it immediately. You can throw the cinnamon away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

