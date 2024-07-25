More Illnesses Reported in Unsolved Outbreak by FDA

by

More illnesses reported in the unsolved Salmonella Imuru outbreak by FDA on that agency’c CORE Outbreak Table. Altogether there are five outbreaks on the table; three of them are not solved or linked to a specific product.

The Salmonella Imuru outbreak case count has increased from 29 to 31 people sick. The FDA has conducted traceback, but there is no recall, no inspection of a facility, and no samples have been collected and analyzed. We do not know the patient age range, where the patients live, and whether or not anyone has been hospitalized.

For the outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium illnesses linked to a not yet identified product, the case count remains at 87. Again, the FDA has only started traceback, and not inspected any facilities, has not collected samples, and has not tested any samples.

For the outbreak linked to recalled Diamond Shruumz chocolates, gummies, and cones, the case count has grown to include 74 patients. There are 38 people hospitalized, and two deaths have been reported, although the government is not sure if those deaths were because of these products. Several compounds have been found in the candies, including Muscimol, a compound from the Amanita mushroom, which is classified as a toxin. However, the government has not discovered exactly what has made people so sick and continues to conduct an investigation. The last illness onset date was July 20, 2024.

The Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup outbreak linked to recalled organic bulk cucumbers has not changed. There are at least 449 people sick in 31 states and the District of Columbia as of July 2, 2024. There are 125 people hospitalized because they are so sick. The outbreak strain of Salmonella Braenderup was found in untreated canal water that was used by Bedner Growers in Florida. The last illness onset date was June 4, 2024.

Finally, the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least two people has not been solved and the numbers have not hanged. The FDA has initiated traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected and tested samples.

If you have been ill with the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these outbreaks.