Caribou Coffee Fruit and Cheese Plate Recalled For Listeria

Caribou Coffee Fruit and Cheese Plate is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Cut Fruit Express of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

The recalled item is Caribou Coffee Fruit and Cheese Plate that was sold from Caribou stores in the Minneapolis Airport locations in Minnesota. The product is packaged in a clear plastic package. It contains three cheeses, red grapes, apples, and rosemary crackers. The USED BY dates stamped on the label are 9/20/2022, 10/2/2022, 10/4/2022, 10/7/2022, and 10/9/2022.

This recall was issued because the company’s supplier is recalling Brie cheese for potential Listeria contamination. Cut Fruit Express says that this fruit and cheese late contains the recalled Brie. These items were shipped between September 26, 2022 through October 5, 2022.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it if you still have it. Destroy the product; do not share or give to someone to eat. If you bought this item, you can also return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or throw it away in a sealed or double bagged packaged inside a secure trash can.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. People who are most likely to have serious health problems with this infection are the elderly, the very young, pregnant women, and anyone with a chronic health condition. Symptoms of this infection include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle aches, often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.