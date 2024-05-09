Sacramento Cookie Factory Wafers Recalled For Milk

by

Sacramento Cookie Factory Wafers in five flavors are being recalled because they were made with milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these items. Because the recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported. The recalling firm is Sacramento Cookie Factory of Sacramento, California.

The cookie wafers were distributed at the retail level in these states: California, Alaska, Iowa, New York, Texas, Florida, Washington, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Arizona, Alabama, and North Carolina. All best by dates up to and including 4/2/2025 are included in this recall

The recalled products include Java Wafer – Mocha Hazelnut available in two sizes: A retail package of 8 wafers (7 ounces) and a retail gift package of 2 wafers (2 ounces). Also recalled is Tea Wafer – Vanilla Almond, available in two sizes: A retail package of 8 wafers (7 ounces) and a retail gift package of 2 wafers (2 ounces).

In addition, Champagne Wafer – Raspberry Almond is included in this recall. It is also available in two sizes: A retail package of 8 wafers (7 ounces) and retail gift package of 2 wafers (2 ounces). California Wine Wafer – Mocha Chocolate and Original Wine Wafer – Mocha Chocolate is also recalled. That product is available in two sizes: A retail package of 8 wafers (7 ounces) and a retail gift package of 2 wafers (2 ounces). Finally, Original Wine Wafer – Lemon Vanilla is recalled. It is also available in two sizes: A retail package of 8 wafers (7 ounces) and a retail gift package of 2 wafers (2 ounces).

If you purchased any of these items and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw the cookies away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.