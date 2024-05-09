French’s Crispy Fried Onions Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

French’s Crispy Fried Onions are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is McCormick & Company of Hunt Valley, Maryland.

The recalled products were sold in the states of Arizona and Illinois at the retail level. The recalled items include French’s Crispy Fried Onions Original that are in 16 6 ounce packages case pack. The UPC number for this product is 041500220208. About 3,456 units of this product are included in this recall.

Also recalled is French’s Crispy Fried Onions Original packaged in 240 26.5 ounce PDM. The UPC number for this item is 041500959030. About 720 pouches of this product are included in this recall.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Then clean your pantry or wherever you stored this product with a mild bleach solution.

If you ate these French’s Crispy Fried Onions, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.