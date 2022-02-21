Family Dollar Warehouse Rat Infestation Prompts Recall

by

A Family Dollar warehouse rat infestation has prompted the voluntary recall of many products that are regulated by the FDA. The products were shipped to 404 stores in the southern United States from the Family Dollar Distribution Center 202 in West Memphis, Arkansas from January 1, 2021 through the present date. There are many hazards associated with rats and rodent infestation, including the potential presence of Salmonella bacteria.

The affected products include “numerous human food, animal (pet) food, medical devices, and drug products,” according to the recall notice. To date, Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness that are related to this recall.

The products covered by the recall include all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and human and animal pet food products. The recall does not include products that were shipped directly to the stores by distributor or manufacturer, such as all frozen and refrigerated items. You can see the list of the 404 stores that received the recalled products at the FDA web site. They include select Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Family Dollar is notifying its affected stores by letter, asking them to check their stock and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. You should return any recalled products that were affected by the Family Dollar Warehouse rat infestation to the Family Dollar store where you bought them without receipt. If you aren’t sure if you purchased a recall product, ask the store you frequent.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection can include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People usually get sick six hours to six days after exposure to the pathogen. Any adverse reactions experienced with the use of any recalled product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event reporting program.