Pacific Dynasty Swai Fillets Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Pacific Dynasty Swai Fillets are being recalled for lack of inspection, according to the USDA. This item was not presented for import reinspection into the United States. About 6,570 pounds of swai (Siluriformes) fish products that were imported from Vietnam are part of this recall. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Corfu Foods Inc. of Bensenville, Illinois.

The frozen swai fish fillets were imported on January 15, 2022. The recalled item is 15 pound bulk corrugated box packages containing various sizes of Pacific Dynasty Swai Fillets. The product has the lot code VN 461 VI 354. The fish was shipped to institutions, restaurants, and retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The fish may have been purchased by consumers in bulk or may have been hand wrapped from the fish counter at retailers.

The problem was discovered when a company notified FSIS that they received and further distributed the product without verifying that the fish was presented for reinspection.

The government is concerned that some product may be in institutional, restaurant, or consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Please check your fridge or freezer carefully to see if you purchased this product.

If you did buy it, do not eat it. You can throw the fish away after first wrapping it or double bagging it. Put it in a secure trash can so other people and animals can’t access it. You can also take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.