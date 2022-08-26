Pizza John’s Pepperoni Pizzas Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Pizza John’s Pepperoni Pizzas are being recalled for lack of inspection, according to the USDA. About 156,498 pounds of these products are included in this recall. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Pizza John’s of Essex, Maryland.

The frozen pepperoni pizza products were produced and distributed on dates that range from March 2020 through July 28, 2022. The recalled products include 33.25 ounce clear plastic wrapped packages containing Pizza John’s Bake at Home 12 Inch Pepperoni Pizza, with UPC number 9589334921 stamped on the label. Also recalled is 57 ounce clear plastic wrapped packages containing Pizza John’s Bake at Home 16 inch Pepperoni Pizza with UPC number 958939019 printed on the package.

These items do not have the USDA mark of inspection or an establishment number because Pizza John’s is not a federally inspected establishment. The pizzas were shipped to retail locations in Maryland.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities. Officials discovered that the pizzas did not have the USDA mark of inspections and were made in a facility that was not inspected by the USDA as required by law.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is notifying its customers about this recall, and to make sure the pizzas are no longer available for people to purchase. The retail distribution list will be posted when it becomes available.

If you purchased these Pizza John’s Pepperoni Pizzas, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.