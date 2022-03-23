TWA Agriculture Mixed Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

TWA Agriculture Mixed Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This product includes enoki mushrooms. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Farm Fresh Produce LLC of Vernon, California.

The recalled product is TWA Agriculture Mixed Mushrooms that were distributed nationwide in retail stores. The product is packaged in a 14.11 ounce, clear plastic bag marked with the UPC number 6957937481850.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the California Department of Public Health found Listeria monocytogenes in 14.11 ounce packages of the product. The production of this product has been suspended while the FDA and the company investigate the source of the problem.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it first. You can throw the mushrooms away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after discarding the mushrooms to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria grows at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill this pathogen. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. If you do feel sick, call your doctor as soon as possible.