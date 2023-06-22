365 Organic Frozen Blackberries Recalled in Canada For Listeria

by

365 Organic Frozen Blackberries are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This product was sold at Whole Foods Market stores in British Columbia and Ontario. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Whole Foods.

This recall was triggered by a huge recall of frozen fruit in the United States. The recalled product is 365 Organic Frozen Blueberries that are sold in 284 gram plastic bags. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 99482 40605 9. The best if used by date for this fruit is 09/16/2024. And the code for this product is FED225911.

If you purchased this item, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with the berries because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away after first double bagging it, in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take the fruit back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

You should then clean your freezer or refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Remember that Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and that freezing does not kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the berries.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.