Banquet Chicken Strips Meal Recalled For Plastic; 1 Injury

Banquet Chicken Strips Meal is being recalled because it may contain foreign material in the form of pieces of plastic. This presents a choking and mouth injury hazard. There is one oral injury that has been reported in association with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Conagra Brands of Marshall, Missouri.

About 245,366 pounds of these frozen chicken strips items are included in this recall. The entrees were produced on June 20, 2023, July 11, 2023, and July 17, 2023. The recalled product is an 8.9 ounce carton containing one entree of Banquet Chicken Strips Meal. The best if used by dates that are stamped on the product label are December 11, 2024, January 1, 2025, and January 7, 2025. The lot numbers that are printed on the side of the carton are 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820.

The chicken has the establishment number EST. P-9 that is printed on the side of the carton. The chicken was shipped to retail locations nationwide and they were also sold online.

The recall was triggered when the company notified FSIS about the consumer complaint of the oral injury. There have been no additional reports of injury or illness from the consumption of this product.

FSIS is concerned that the product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Please check your kitchen to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.