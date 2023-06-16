Beddar with Cheddar Pork Sausage Links Recalled For Plastic

by

Beddar with Cheddar Pork Sausage Links are being recalled because they may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically very thin strands of black plastic fibers. This poses a choking hazard. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these sausages. The recalling firm is Johnsonville LLC of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.

The recalled product was produced on January 26, 2023. It is ready to eat. The recalled item is 14 ounce vacuum-packed packages of Johnsonville Beddar with Cheddar Smoked Sausage Links Made With 100% Premium Pork. The best by date for this item is 07/11/2023. The code date of C35 is printed on the back of the package.

This item has the establishment number EST 34224 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The sausages were shipped to retail locations in these states: Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The recall was triggered when the company received a consumer complaint about the product containing very thin strands of black plastic fibers. FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ home refrigerators or freezers.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure the company is recalling this item.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.