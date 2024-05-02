Kingwuu and T&T Kitchen Products Recalled For Listeria

by

Kingwuu and T&T Kitchen products, including meats and vegetables, are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Jue Wei Food (Canada) Ltd.

These products were sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. You can see the list of recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site, along with package sizes, UPC numbers, and lot codes.

Some of the recalled products include T&T Kitchen Spicy Duck Esophagus, Kingwuu Spicy Stir-Fired Pork Shreds, and Spicy Beancurd Skins, among others. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

If you purchased any of these Kingwuu and T&T Kitchen items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.

Afer you get rid of these items, clean your refrigerator or freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at fridge temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these products.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.