E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak Cases Increase on FDA CORE Table

The E. coli O157:H7 outbreak cases have increased, according to the latest FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. There are only two outbreaks currently being investigated, which is an unusually low number.

That E. coli outbreak is not attached to any food yet. The case count has increased to 12 cases from nine, in the last update. The FDA has initiated traceback to try to isolate a product, but no recall has been initiated, no products have been sampled, and no inspection has taken place.

For the other outbreak on the table, the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak that is linked to Infinite Herbs fresh organic basil, another real has been added. Melissa’s Organic Basil, in two sizes, was sold at Dierberg’s stores in Illinois and Missouri in February 2024. Check to make sure you do not have that product, or the recalled Infinite Herbs basil, in your home. If you used basil to make a recipe that you froze, discard that. If you aren’t sure if you used these recalled products in any homemade frozen food, discard those items as well.

Symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection may include nausea and vomiting. The characteristic symptoms of this illness include severe and painful abdominal cramps and diarrhea that is bloody.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually begin 12 to 72 hours after infection, although it may take a week for some people. Patients typically suffer from fever, headache, chills, nausea, stomach pain, abdominal cramps and pain, vomiting, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these outbreaks.