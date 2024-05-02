Centennial Food Service Ground Pork Recalled For Metal

by

Centennial Food Service Ground Pork is being recalled in Canada for possible foreign material contamination in the form of metal pieces. This poses a tooth injury, choking, and GI tract injury risk. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Centennial General Partner Inc.

The ground pork was sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, and was also sold in Northwest Territories.

The recalled product is Centennial Food Service Ground Pork that is packaged in 5 kilogram containers. This product does not have a UPC number on the label. The code on the product is 54655, and the production dates for this item are 2023 NO 06 (November 6, 2023) and 2023 NO 08 (November 8, 2023). No pictures of the recalled product were provided on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not use it and do not serve it to customers. You can throw the pork away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can return it to the company you bought it from for a full refund.