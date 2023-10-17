BÒ VIÊN PHÙ-HƯƠNG GÂN Beef Meatballs Recalled For Listeria

by

BÒ VIÊN PHÙ-HƯƠNG GÂN Beef Meatballs are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There are about 602 pounds of ready to eat beef and chicken meatball products that may be contaminated, according to the USDA. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of this products have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Phu Huong Food Company of Rosemead, California.

The fully cooked beef and chicken meatball items were produced on October 2, 2023 and were packaged on October 3, 2023. The recalled item is 11 ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing BÒ VIÊN PHÙ-HƯƠNG GÂN BEEF MEATBALLS (WITH BEEF TENDONS) (Chicken added / Cô Gá). The lot codes that are printed on the product label are 200101 through 200124. Those codes are on a sticker on the back of the package.

The meatballs have the establishment number EST 7681 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on the label. They were shipped to retail locations in California.

The recall was triggered when FSIS performed routine product testing and the results revealed Listeria monocytogenes bacteria in the meatballs.

Please check your freezer to see if you have this product. If you do, do not eat the meatballs, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the meatballs away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these meatballs.