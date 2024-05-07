Western Family Covered Pretzels Recalled For Salmonella

by

Western Family Covered Pretzels are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. The pretzels are coated in yogurt and milk chocolate. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Huer Foods Inc. This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

These items were sold in British Columbia, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. The recalled items include Western Family Yogurt Covered Pretzels that are packaged in 240 gram clamshell containers. The UPC number for this item is 0 62639 35287 5, and the codes on the product are 2024AU22N and 2024AU26N.

Also recalled is Western Family Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels that are also packaged in a 240 gram clamshell container. The UPC number for that product is 0 62639 35286 8, and the code is 2024AU26N. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.

If you purchased these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these Western Family covered pretzels products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.