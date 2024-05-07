Palmer Candy White Chocolate Product Recalled For Salmonella

by

Palmer Candy White Chocolate Coated Confectionary items are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these candies. The recalling firm is Palmer Candy Company of Sioux City, Iowa.

These items were sold nationwide in retail stores and were also sold at the wholesale level. They were carried by these store chains: Walmart, HyVee, Target, and Dollar General in these states: Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with the package sizes and best if used by dates. Some of the recalled items include Caramel Swirl Pretzels, Cookies & Cream Yummy Chow, Enrobed Pretzel Rods, Frosted Patriot Frosted Pretzels, Munch Medley, Patriotic Pretzels, Peanut Butter Snack Mix, Snackin’ With the Crew! Tiger Treats, Sweet Smiles Yogurt Covered Pretzels, and Zebra Fudge Cookies, among others.

These items are packaged in a variety of retail packaging including bags, pouches, and tubs. You can see pictures of the recalled candies at the FDA web site.

Palmer Candy was notified by its liquid coating supplier that there was a potential for contamination with Salmonella bacteria from an ingredient from one of their suppliers. Production of these products is suspended while the problem is investigated.

If you purchased any of these Palmer Candy White Chocolate Coated Confectionary items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.