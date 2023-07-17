Brooklyn Delhi Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce Recalled

by

Brooklyn Delhi Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce is being recalled because it may be pressurized from fermentation and the cans may expel liquid when the bottles are opened, posing a safety risk and eye, face, and hand injury risk. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Page, not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any injuries have occurred in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Brooklyn Dehli of Brooklyn, New York.

The hot sauce was sold at the retail level in New York. It is Brooklyn Dehli Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce that is packaged in 5 ounce glass bottles. The UPC number is 85439008209. The best by date and batch number combinations are: Best By Date: 12/12/2025 with Batch number 22121201; Best By Date: 12/13/2025 with Batch Number 22121301; Best By Date: 1/3/2026 with Batch Number 23010301; Best By Date: 1/9/2026 with Batch Number 23010901; Best By Date: 1/11/2026 with Batch Number 23011101; and Best By Date: 1/31/2026 with Batch Number 23013101. No picture of the product was provided on the recall notice.

Please check your pantry and refrigerator to see if you purchased this item with that UPC number and those best by date/batch number combinations. If you did, do not open the bottle. You can throw it away after first double bagging it or packaging it in a sealed container, then put it into a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid. Or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.