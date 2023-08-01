Caffeinated Drinks Recalled in Canada For Non-Compliance

by

Caffeinated drinks are being recalled in Canada for non-compliance related to caffeine content and labeling requirements. High caffeine levels may have adverse health effects for children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant women, and people who are breastfeeding, including insomnia, headaches, and nervousness. There have been no adverse reactions reported to the companies to date in association with the consumption of these products. The recalling firms are T & E Imports, GPAE Trading Corporation, and Les produits Raredrank Inc.

The recalled caffeinated drinks were sold nationally online. All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling are included in this recall.

The recalled products include Bang Potent Brain and Body Fuel, C4 Energy Drink, Cocaine Energy Supplement, Fast Twitch Energy Drink, Ghost Energy Drink, and Ryse Fuel Energy Drink. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute these recalled products. Please check to see if you have any of these items in your home. If you did buy them, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.