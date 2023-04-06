Chicken Soup Recalled in Canada For Swollen Containers

by

Chicken Soup in various types is being recalled in Canada because the containers are swelling, which could indicate microbial contamination. No mention of whether or not any illnesses have been reported in connection with this problem was included in the recall notice. The recalling firm is Les Aliments BCI Inc.

These soups were sold nationally at the retail level. No pictures of the recalled items were included in the notice. We do not know if these containers are plastic, cardboard, or tin.

The recalled products include No Name Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup packaged in 284 milliliter containers, with UPC number 0 60383 03540 2. The code on the product is EST 142 6 5 7 23 067, with the best by date 2025 MR 08. Also recalled is No Name Cream of Chicken C condensed Soup in 284 milliliter containers. The UPC number for that item is 0 60383 74594 3, with code EST 142 5 6 0 23 038 and best by date 2025 FE 07.

Also recalled is Selection Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup in 284 milliliter containers. That UPC number is 0 59749 88607 9. The code is EST 142 4 7 7 23 067 and the best before date is 2025 MR 08. Finally, Selection Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup Reduced Fat and Sodium is included in this recall. It is also packaged in 284 milliliter containers. The UPC number printed on the label is 0 59749 88610 9, the code is EST 142 5 6 6 23 038, and the best before date is 2025 FE 07.

If you purchased any of these recalled chicken soup products, do not eat it, even if you plan to heat the soup thoroughly before eating. You can throw the soup away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.