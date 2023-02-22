Chukar Cherry Bombs Recalled For Undeclared Hazelnuts

by

Chukar Cherry Bombs are being recalled because they may contain hazelnuts (tree nuts) that are not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to hazelnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Chukar Cherry Company of Prosser, Washington.

The product is a candy made of cherries, berries, and nuts. The recalled item is Chukar Cherry Bombs that are packaged in 12 ounce clear plastic bags. The SKU number for this item is 21508. And the best by dates are: 072023, 082023, 092023, 102023, 122023, 012024, and 022024.

These candies were sold exclusively in the Chukar Cherry Company stores that are located in the cities of Prosser and Seattle, Washington. The recalled products were sold before February 10, 2023.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to hazelnuts, or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw the candy away after first double bagging it, in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan with no warning. Symptoms of a tree nut allergy typically include itching of the mouth, nose, eyes, or throat; skin itching; nasal congestion; abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting; shortness of breath; and anaphylaxis. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.