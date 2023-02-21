\Tampico Spice Company Cayenne Pepper Recalled For Aflatoxin

by

Tampico Spice Company Cayenne Pepper is being recalled because it contains elevated levels of aflatoxin, a toxin that can be carcinogenic. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, so there is no mention of any adverse events having been reported. The recalling firm is Tampico Spice Company Inc. of Los Angeles, California.

This is a voluntary recall initiated by the firm. The cayenne pepper and seasoning mixes were sold at the retail level in these states: California, Washington, Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Texas, Nevada, and New Jersey. About 5553 pounds of these products are included in this recall.

The recalled items include Cayenne Pepper samples from bulk drums, that were sold in 1 pound jars and 5 pound jars. The lot number for this product is 2112245. Also recalled is Cajun Seasoning in 1 ounce, 1 pound, 1.5 pound, 2 pound, 5 pound, and 6 pound package sizes. The lot numbers for these products are 2122483 and 301029. Finally, Taco Meat Seasoning is recalled. That product is packaged in 1 ounce, 1 pound, 1.5 pound, 2 pound, 5 pound, and 6 pound package sizes. The lot number for this last product is 2112147.

If you purchased any of these recalled Tampico Spice Company Cayenne Pepper, Cajun Seasoning, or Taco Meat Seasoning products, do not use in cooking. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.