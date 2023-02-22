Rao’s Homemade Roasted Red Peppers Recalled For Pine Nuts

by

Rao’s Homemade Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms is being recalled because the product may contain pine nuts, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to pine nuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Sunny Dell Foods LLC of Oxford, Pennsylvania.

The recalled product is Rao’s Homemade Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms that is packaged in a 12 ounce glass jar. The lot number D21160-03 RPOA is stamped on top of the lid/cap. And the UPC number is 7 47479 00110 6 and that is also on the top of the lid.

This recall does not affect any other condiments with different lot numbers or any sauces or soups under the Rao’s Homemade brand. Only this particular lot is part of this recall.

This product was distributed in retail stores in the northeast United States and it was also sold through mail order. The recall was started when the company discovered that a tree nut-containing condiment product was distributed in this packaging and the presence of tree nuts was not put on the label.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to pine nuts or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw this item away in a secure garbage can or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.