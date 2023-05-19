Cole & Mason Pepper Mills Recalled For Laceration Hazard

by

Cole & Mason Pepper Mills that were sold exclusively at Wegmans Food Markets are being recalled for possible laceration hazard. The pepper mills have a metal grinding mechanism that lets off metal shards for the first ten grinds. The shards would be mixed in with the ground pepper, posing a mouth injury hazard as well as a laceration hazard for the mouth and esophagus.

There have been three reports of incidents of metal shards coming off the pepper mill into consumers’ food. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is the importer, DKB Hosuehold USDA Corp. of Apex, North Carolina. The pepper mills were manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Cole & Mason Pepper Mills. The item number for this product is H50501PWE. The mills were sold at Wegmans stores nationwide from January 2021 through January 2023 for about $14.00

The pepper mills are clear acrylic and measure about six inches high. Cole & Mason 505WEG and the item number H50501PWE are printed on the pepper mills. The mills are sold empty. About 9,340 of these mills are included in this recall.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. You can take it back to the Wegmans store where you bought it for a full refund. Wegmans is directly contacting consumers who bought these pepper mills to tell them about this recall.