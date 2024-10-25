Sprouts Farmers Market Chicken Street Taco Recalled For Listeria

by

Sprouts Farmers Market Chicken Street Taco Meal Kit is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Sprouts Farmers Market, following a recall by Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods. The product was made by recalled BrucePac chicken.

The recalled product is Sprouts Farmers Market Chicken Street Taco Meal Kit that has the UPC number 205916813991 stamped on the label. The best by date range for this product is from 9/2/2024 to 11/7/2024.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you are going to reheat it thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the meal kit away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures and freezing does not kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.

If you ate this item, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.