Alert For Meat and Poultry Products Imported From Myanmar

by

The USDA has issued a public health alert f0r meat and poultry products that were illegally imported from the country of Myanmar. That country is not allowed to import these products into the United States. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions reported to date.

These items include:

180 gram cans containing “BEST BEEF CURRY.”

425 gram cans containing “BEST Chicken Biryani.”

360 gram cans containing “Hti Mi Gwik Dry MoHinGa Paste.”

425 gram cans containing “BEST Myanmar Duck Blood.”

400 gram cans containing “Eain Chak MoHinGa Paste.”

160 gram vacuum sealed clear packages containing “Min Thar Gyi Dried Fish.”

400 gram cans containing “Eain Chak Coconut Soup Paste.”

These items do not have an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in these states: Arizona, California, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. You can see the rest of the pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

The recall was triggered when the USDA was performing surveillance activities at a retail outlet and found meat and poultry products from Myanmar that are not eligible for import.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ homes and on retail shelves. If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.