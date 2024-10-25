FDA Weighs In on McDonald’s Quarter Pounder E. coli Outbreak

by

The FDA has weighed in on the McDonald’s Quarter Pounder E. coli outbreak. That outbreak has sickened at least 49 people in 10 states. Ten people are hospitalized, one person has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), and one person, who lived in Colorado, has died.

The case count by state is: Colorado (26), Iowa (1), Kansas (1), Missouri (1), Montana (1), Nebraska (9), Oregon (1), Utah (4), Wisconsin (1), and Wyoming (1). Illness onset dates range from September 27, 2024 to October 11, 2024. The patient age range is from 13 to 88. One person has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. And the person who died was an older adult who did not have HUS.

A specific ingredient has not yet been confirmed, but reports are that investigators are zeroing in on the onions used to make the burgers. Onions have been part of food poisoning outbreaks in the past.

McDonald’s has temporarily stopped using Quarter Pounder slivered onions and beef patties in the affected states (Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming, and portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma). Diced onions and other types of beef patties used by the company have not been replaced in this outbreak.

If you have eaten Quarter Pounder burgers from McDonald’s and have been ill with the symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak. Symptoms of HUS, a serious and potentially life-threatening complication of this type of infection, include little or no urine output, lethargy, and easy bruising.