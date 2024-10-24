Food Poisoning Outbreak in Howard County, MD Sickens 46

by

A food poisoning outbreak in Howard County, Maryland has Sickened at least 46 people, according to the Howard County Health Department. All 46 patients were transported to area hospitals. All are non-critical. This outbreak happened on October 21, 2024 at a facility in the 700 block of Chesapeake Bay Court in Jesus, Maryland in the afternoon. There is no further information on the age of the patents, or whether or not any are still hospitalized.

The patients all allegedly ate the same food. Mutual aid was provided by Anne Arundel and Baltimore County officials.

News reports are conflicting. Some outlets are reporting that the outbreak occurred at a seafood processing facility, while others say it was at a private home caused by food brought in by an “employee.” Details about this outbreak are scarce as well. There is also no mention about the pathogen that allegedly made people sick on the Howard County web site.

When people get sick quickly after eating, the culprit is usually norovirus. Symptoms of a norovirus infection include nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, fever, headache, and body aches. People almost always recover on their own without further medical treatment, although some, especially the elderly, the very young, those with compromised immune systems, and people with chronic illnesses may need care for dehydration.