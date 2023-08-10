E.N.A. Meat Packing Halal Meats Recalled For No Inspection

by

E.N.A. Meat Packing Halal Meats are being recalled for lack of inspection. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is E.N.A. Meat Packing of Paterson, New Jersey.

The frozen raw beef tripe, beef feet, and lamb tripe products were produced from January 2023 through August 2023. The recalled products include:

Approximately 30 pound cardboard boxes containing “E.N.A. MEAT PACKING CORP. HALAL BEEF TRIPE (green tripe).”

Approximately 25 pound cardboard boxes containing “E.N.A. MEAT PACKING CORP. HALAL BEEF FEET.”

Approximately 30 pound cardboard boxes containing “E.N.A. MEAT PACKING CORP. HALAL LAMB TRIPE.”

These items have the establishment number “17778M” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to distributors and retail locations in New Jersey and New York. Consumers may see the cardboard boxes themselves, or the meats may have been taken out of the boxes and placed in meat displays at retailers. You can see product labels at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered during FSIS surveillance activities. Officials have determined that the beef and lamb products were produced without inspection.

FSIs is concerned that some of these E.N.A Meat Packing Halal products may be in consumers’ home refrigerators and freezers. Please check your freezers and refrigerator carefully to see if you bought any of these items. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed packaged inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.