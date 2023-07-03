Feijoada Pronto Products From Brazil Recalled For Ineligibility

by

Feijoada Pronto products are being recalled because they were imported from Brazil, a country that cannot export meat products to the United States. No confirmed reports of any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Panamerican Foods LLC, a distributor and the importer of record that is located in Kearny, New Jersey.

About 4,978 pounds of these pork and bean stew products are included in this recall. The recalled products are 430 gram cans that contain “Anglo Feijoada Pronta para server,” and 430 gram cans that contain “Gordon Feijoada Pronto Para Server.” These items have the establishment number 76 S.I.F. that is stamped on each can. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when FSIS followed up on a referral from the USDA’s Smuggling Interdiction and Trade Compliance Program. These stews were observed for sale in a retail store by an inspector.

FSIS is concerned that these Feijoada Pronto products may be in consumers’ pantries. Please check to see if you have any of these items in your home. If you do, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged containers inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.