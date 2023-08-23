Food Lion and Kroger Frozen Vegetables Recalled For Listeria

by

Food Lion and Kroger frozen vegetables produced by Twin City Foods of Starwood, Washington, are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the UPC numbers, lot numbers, and best if used by dates, at the FDA web site. You can also see product photos at that site.

The recalled products include not ready to eat individuals quick frozen bags of Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Corn, Green

Beans & Peas. Also recalled is Signature Select Golden Corn Super Sweet. The vegetables were sold nationwide through Food Lion and Kroger grocery stores.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the vegetables away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

After you dispose of the vegetables, clean your freezer or refrigerator with a solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water. Listeria bacteria are very difficult to eradicate. They can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing does not kill this pathogen. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these products.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days, which can include fever, stiff neck, diarrhea, and nausea. That’s how long the incubation period can be. If you do get sick, see your doctor.