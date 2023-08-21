Food Lion Recalls Mixed Vegetables and Corn For Listeria

by

Food Lion is recalling its branded mixed vegetables and super sweet cut corn for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall notice does not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Food Lion of Salisbury, North Carolina.

The recalled products include Mixed Vegetables that are packaged in 16 ounce bags. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0003582600509. This product was sold between January 19, 2023 and August 19, 2023. Also recalled is Super Sweet Cut Corn that is also packaged in 16 ounce bags. The UPC number for that product is 0003582607985. This product was for sale between November 7, 2022 and August 19, 2023.

If you bought these times, do not eat them, even if you plan to thoroughly cook them first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw these vegetables away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

You should then clean your freezer or refrigerator where you stored these items with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at temperature below 40°F, and freezing doesn’t kill this pathogen.

If you ate any of these products, especially if you did not thoroughly cook them first, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to manifest. If you do get sick, see your doctor.