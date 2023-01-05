Four Seasons Haas Avocados Recalled For Pesticide Contamination

by

Four Seasons haas avocados are being recalled because they are contaminated with pesticides as per the tolerance limit 40 CFR. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, not the regular FDA recall page, so there is no information about any possible adverse reactions relating to the consumption of this item.

The avocados were distributed to two consignees: one in in New Jersey and one in Pennsylvania. The recalling firm is Four Seasons Produce Warehouse #2/Sunrise Logistics, Inc. of Ephrata, Pennsylvania. Haas avocados have dark purplish skin that is bumpy.

The avocados are sold in a bag of six pieces. The bag is green plastic film and there are eleven bags per case. In all, 40 cases of the avocados are included in this recall. The barcode information printed on the label is 849351000013, and the item number that is stamped on the product container is 647466. This is a voluntary recall that was initiated by the firm.

If you purchased any of these avocados, do not sell or serve them to others and do not eat them. You can throw the avocados away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t get to them, or you can return them to the company for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the avocados.