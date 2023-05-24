Frederik’s Dark Chocolate Almonds Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Frederik’s Dark Chocolate Almonds and Meijer Express Go Cup Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is lactose intolerant or who is allergic to milk could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Meijer of Grand Rapids, Michigan along with its supplier, Lamontagne Chocolate Corp.

The recalled products were carried at Meijer stores as stand-up pouches, and in to-go cups at Meijer Express locations in these states: Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. All date codes of both products are included in this recall.

The recalled items are Frederik’s Dark Chocolate Almonds that are packaged in a 12 ounce container. The UPC number for this product is 7-08820-68730-1. Also recalled is Meijer Express Go Cups Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds that are in a 7.5 ounce package. The UPC number for that product is 7-60236-19787-4.

The recall was triggered because of a product specification change from the supplier, Lamontagne Chocolate Corp., which was not communicated to Meijer. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought either of these products and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw the almonds away ion a secure garbage can, after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.