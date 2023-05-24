Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes Recalled For Peanut

by

Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes are being recalled for peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Flowers Foods Inc.

The product was sold on May 11, 2023 to retail customers in these states: Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia. The recalled product, Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes, is packaged in an 8 ounce (227 gram) box and contains six 1.3-ounce packages of the product. The UPC number for this product is 0 25600 00225 4, and the Enjoy By date that is stamped on the side of the package is June 5, 2023.

The recall was triggered when the firm found that some packages of the Chocolate Kandy Kakes actually contained Tastykake Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes. Peanut butter is not on the ingredient list for the chocolate product and there is no allergen statement on the product.

If you bought this product with that UPC number and enjoy by date, and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.