Van Leeuwen Brown Sugar Chunk Ice Cream Recalled For Walnuts

Van Leeuwen Brown Sugar Chunk Ice Cream is being recalled because it contains walnuts, or tree nuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. The recall notice does not say whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company. The recalling firm is Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, New York.

The recalled product, Van Leeuwen Brown Sugar Chunk Ice Cream, is a French Ice Cream product. The recall is for 4,096 frozen 14 ounce pints of the product. The recall was triggered when a customer complaint led to the discovery that the ice cream in this one lot contains walnuts but was distributed in packaging that did not list that allergen. The company is investigating the cause of the product labeling error.

The recalled product is packaged in 14 ounce pints, which is a reddish-brown package with black lettering on the cup and lid. The product has the lot number 23P102 with the best by date April 12, 2025 stamped on the bottom of the pint container. This recall does not apply to any other lot marking, best by date, or varieties of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream products. There is no UPC number reported.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to walnuts, or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw the ice cream away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.