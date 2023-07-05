Fromager Ottavi Tome De Brebis Cheese Recalled For Listeria

by

Fromager Ottavi Tome De Brebis Sheep Milk Cheese is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this cheese. The recalling firm is Estancia Holdings of Cumming, Georgia.

On June 22, 2023, Estancia Holdings was notified by its French supplier that a wheel they received may have been contaminated with that pathogen. The recalled product is Fromager Ottavi Tome De Brebis Sheep Milk Cheese that is packaged in 2 x 3.5 kg container. The lot number for this product is VC349, and the use by date is 08/05/2023.

One case from the affected lot number was imported the week of June 9, 2023 and it was sold the same week to a distributor in Portland, Oregon. All customers of the Portland, Oregon distributor that received cheese from that lot have been contacted by the distributor.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw the cheese away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. This pathogen also can become established in cool, moist environments like refrigerators.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.