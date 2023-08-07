Health Alert For Aldi Carne Picada Black Angus Beef For Plastic

by

A health alert has been issued by the USDA for Aldi Carne Picada Black Angus Beef because it may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically soft clear plastic pieces. This poses a choking hazard. This public health alert was issued instead of a recall because this product is no longer available for purchase but the government wanted to alert consumers that this product should not be eaten. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Cargill Meat Solutions.

The recalled raw beef item was produced on July 25, 2023. It is about 1.5 pound plastic tray packages containing USDA Choice Black Angus Beef From Aldi, Beef For Carne Picada. This item has the “Use or Freeze by” date of August 22, 2023. The Julian Date is 206, and the time stamp on this product is between 08:43 through 09:23.

This item has the establishment number Est. 85M on the back label. The beef was sold at select Aldi grocery stores nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment received a complaint from a retail store that soft clear plastic was noticed in the product. Please check your freezer or refrigerator carefully to see if you have this Aldi Carne Picada Black Angus Beef. If you do, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.