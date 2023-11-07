HEB and Little Bear Fresh Kale Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

HEB and Little Bear fresh kale are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Because this recall notice was posted in the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page instead of the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Safeway Fresh Foods LLC of Vineland, New Jersey. The kale was sold in Texas at the retail level.

The recalled products include HEB Kale Greens that are packaged in a 32 ounce container. The expiration dates for this product are 10/11/23 and 10/12/23. Also included is HEB Kale Greens that are packaged in 16 ounce containers. The expiration dates for this product are 10/11/23 and 10/12/23. Finally, Little Bear Fresh Kale is included in this recall. That product is sold in 16 ounce containers. The expiration dates for this product are 10/11/23 and 10/12/23.

Even though the expiration dates are in the past, some people may have frozen this product. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can survive the freezing process and can make you sick.

If you bought any of these fresh kale products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of listeriosis can take up to 70 days to appear. Most people have abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Symptoms of the more severe form of this infection include a severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle aches. If you ate this kale and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor.