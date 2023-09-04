Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage Recalled For Foreign Material; One Injury

by

Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage is being recalled because it may contain foreign material in the form of bone fragments, which poses a mouth, tooth, and esophagus injury. One oral injury has been reported in association with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Hillshire Brands Company of St. Joseph, Missouri.

About 15,876 pounds of this blended meat and poultry smoked sausage product is include in this recall. The ready to eat sausage was produced on June 14, 2023. The recalled product is 14 ounce cryovac packages that contain one rope of Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage made with pork, turkey, and beef. The lot codes for this product, in the form of the establishment number, line number, and time of production in hours, minutes, and seconds are: “EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 through 21:59:59 and EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 through 21:59:59.” The use by date is November 11, 2023, that is printed on the front of the package.

The sausage that is affected by this recall has the establishment number EST. 765A that is printed on the front of the package. The items were shipped to retail stores in these states: California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The recall was triggered when the firm told FSIS it had received consumer complaints about the bone fragments in the sausage. Other than the one oral injury report, FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness.

FSIS is concerned that Hillshire Farms Smoked Sausage product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Please check to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the sausage away in a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.