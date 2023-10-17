Jay Robb Vanilla Flavored Egg White Protein Recalled For Plastic

by

Jay Robb Vanilla Flavored Egg White Protein is being recalled because it may be contaminated with foreign material in the form of hard plastic pieces. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No injuries or adverse events have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Select Custom Solutions.

The recalled product is Jay Robb Vanilla Flavored Egg White Protein that is packaged in 24 ounce plastic bags. The lot number for this product that is stamped on the label is 23080-2C2. And the time stamp for the item ranges from 09:00 to 12:00. The egg white protein was sold nationwide through online order retail sale outlets.

No other lot codes of Jay Robb products or any other Select Custom Solutions products are included in this recall. The company is asking that all stores remove the product from retail distribution. The product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

If you bought this product with that lot number and the time stamp within the range provided, do not consume it. You can throw the egg white protein package away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.