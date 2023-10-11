Kirkland Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate Cookies Recalled

by

Kirkland Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate Cookies are being recalled in Canada because they may be contaminated with foreign material, or more specifically, pieces of wood. This poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to the company or the government to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd.

The recalled product is Kirkland Signature Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate Cookies that are packaged in variable size containers that are all around 1 kilogram, more or less. The UPC number for this product that is printed on the item label is 0 00017 38525 1. And the codes for this recalled product are all best before dates from 23/SE/03 (September 3, 2023), unto and including 23/SE/23 (September 23, 2023).

These cookies were sold in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan at the retail level. The recall notice did not provide any pictures of this product.

If you purchased these Kirkland Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate Cookies with that UPC number and best before date, do not eat it. You can throw the cookies away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.