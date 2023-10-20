Kroger Bagged Collard Greens Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Kroger Bagged Collard Greens are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Baker Farms of Norman Park, Georgia.

The recalled product is 16 ounce bags of Kroger Bagged Collard Greens that were sold in the produce department of those grocery stores. The UPC number 11110-18171 is stamped on the label. And the Best By date of 10-16-2023 and production code 110093-387 are also on the package.

The problem was discovered during routine testing that was conducted by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The collard greens were distributed to Kroger retail locations in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as in parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Missouri.

If you bought this product with the UPC number, production code, and best by date, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the greens, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the collard greens away in a secure trash can after first double bagging the product, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t destroy it.

If you ate these greens, especially if you ate them uncooked, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.