Kroger Frozen Mango Products Recalled For Possible Listeria

Kroger frozen mango products are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The mango chunks in these products were supplied by SunOpta (Sunrise Growers). No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Townsend Farms of Fairview, Oregon.

These items were distributed to Kroger stores and stores under the Kroger banner in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. Stores that are part of the Kroger chain include Baker’s, Dillons, Food 4 Less, FoodsCo, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay Less, Pick n’ Save, Ralphs, Ruler, and Smith’s. These items were available for purchase from November 6, 2022 to March 16, 2023.

The recalled items include:

Private Selection Tropical Mango Chunks sold in 48 ounce bags, with UPC number 0 11110 84663 1.

Date Codes for this item are:

BEST IF USED BY 04/30/24 T1 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202171

BEST IF USED BY 04/30/24 T2 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202172

BEST IF USED BY 04/30/24 T1 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202182

BEST IF USED BY 04/30/24 T2 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202183

BEST IF USED BY 05/04/24 T1 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202225

BEST IF USED BY 05/04/24 T1 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202229

BEST IF USED BY 05/07/24 T4 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202236

BEST IF USED BY 05/07/24 T4 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202241

BEST IF USED BY 07/18/24 T3 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2300116

Private Selection Strawberry Mango & Pineapple Blend that is packaged in 16 ounce bags, with UPC number 0 11110 87853 3.

Date Codes for this item are:

BEST IF USED 04/30/24 T4 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO & COSTA RICA F2202174

BEST IF USED 04/30/24 T4 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO & COSTA RICA F2202185

BEST IF USED 05/04/24 T2 PRODUCT OF USA, COSTARICA & MEXICO F2202227

BEST IF USED 05/28/24 T2 PRODUCT OF PERU, MEXICO & COSTA RICA F2202332

Private Selection Classic Fruit Medley packaged in 48 ounce bags, with UPC number 0 11110 82026 6.

Date Codes for this item are:

BEST IF USED 05/03/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE & COSTARICA F2202213

BEST IF USED 05/03/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202220

BEST IF USED 05/04/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202226

BEST IF USED 05/04/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202230

BEST IF USED 05/10/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, PERU, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202268

BEST IF USED 05/10/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, PERU, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202273

BEST IF USED 05/18/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE, PERU & COSTA RICA F2202319

BEST IF USED 05/18/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE, PERU & COSTA RICA F2202325

Private Selection Blueberries, Strawberries, and Mangoes, packaged in a 48 ounce bag with UPC number 0 11110 89623 0.

Date Codes for this item are:

BEST IF USED 04/30/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202173

BEST IF USED 04/30/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202184

BEST IF USED 05/07/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202235

BEST IF USED 05/07/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202240

BEST IF USED 05/08/24 T6 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202247

The date codes are printed on the back panel of the packaging. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

Please check your freezer to see if you bought any of these Kroger frozen mango items. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or y0u can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.