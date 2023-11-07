Le Croissant Sandwiches Recalled For Undeclared Soy and Milk

by

Le Croissant Sandwiches are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain soy and milk, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these items. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these sandwiches. The recalling firm is Hearn Kirkwood of Jessup, Maryland.

The recalled sandwiches were sold from October 20, 2023 to November 3, 2023 in these states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as Washington, D.C. You can see pictures of the product labels at the FDA web site. About 5,895 sandwiches are included in this recall.

The recalled croissant sandwiches are packaged in clamshell containers. They were sold under these brand names: Food Unlimited, Jack & Olive, and Sprig & Sprout. You can see the eleven recalled sandwiches, the brand names, the UPC number, the package size, and the use by dates at the FDA web site.

The recalled sandwiches include Food Unlimited Le Croissant Tuna Salad, Food Unlimited Le Croissant Turkey & Cheddar, Jack & Olive Le Croissant Chicken Salad, Sprig & Sprout Le Croissant Chicken Salad, and Food Unlimited Bacon Egg & Cheddar Croissant, among others.

The recall was triggered because one of the company’s ingredient suppliers did not notify them that the ingredient formulation had changed. That led to the omission on the label. No other products distributed by Hearn Kirkwood are being recalled.

If you bought any of these sandwiches and you cannot consume soy or milk for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw the sandwiches away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.