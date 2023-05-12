lēf Farms “Spice” Packaged Salad Greens Incorrectly Recalled

by

lēf Farms “Spice” Packaged Salad Greens were incorrectly recalled for possible E. coli O157 contamination by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. A laboratory error caused the recall announcement. The products are safe to eat and the recall has been cancelled, according to the press release. Food Poisoning Bulletin has removed the incorrect recall notice.

On May 5, 2023, that agency issued a press released about a specific lot of the salad greens. The company voluntarily issued a recall. Subsequent whole genome sequencing was conducted. Officials determined that the control sample and the lēf Farms sample were nearly identical, which means the initial lab results were inaccurate. A contamination error within the lab itself occurred.

Division of Public Health Services (DPHS) Director Tricia Tilley said in a statement, “I wish to apologize to lēf Farms, their customers and the public for this unfortunate event. lēf Farms’ quick and decisive actions put the health of their customers first. Their products are safe for consumers. We appreciate that lēf Farms has been a willing partner in this process. While this situation is unprecedented, our dedicated staff will embrace all corrective actions to ensure it will not occur again.”

And Shawn Jasper, who is the State Commissioner of Agriculture for New Hampshire, said in a statement, “After a two-day inspection of lēf Farms’ facility and products, what we discovered was a company that operates at the highest level of food safety and integrity. We are working closely with the FDA and lēf Farms to make this right.”

The company is a subsidiary of BrightFarms, which grows greens indoors. The salad mix is being returned to store shelves in Hannaford and Market Basket stores in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.