Farmers Québon and Natrel Milk Recalled For Glass Pieces

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Farmers, Québon, and Natrel Milk are being recalled in Canada for foreign material contamination in the form of glass pieces. This poses a tooth injury, mouth injury, choking injury, and GI tract injury hazard. There is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Agropur.

The recalled products were sold at the retail level nationally, and in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec. No pictures of the recalled products were provided.

The recalled products include Farmers 1% Chocolate Partly Skimmed Milk that is packaged in 2 liter cartons. The UPC number is 0 67997 20400 2, and the codes are: BEST BEFORE MR 26 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 01 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 02 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 15 HH:MM 1 3702. This milk was sold in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Farmers 1% Partly Skimmed Milk in 2 liter containers is also recalled. The UPC number is 0 67997 03900 0 and the codes are BEST BEFORE MR 24 HH:MM 1 3702; MR 25 HH:MM 1 3702; MR 28 HH:MM 1 3702; MR 31 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 01 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 04 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 07 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 08 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 10 HH:MM 1 3702. This milk was sold in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Farmers 2% Partly Skimmed Milk in 2 liter containers is included in this recall. The UPC number is 0 67997 03200 1 and the codes are BEST BEFORE AL 01 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 09 HH:MM 1 3702. It was sold in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Farm era 3.25% Homogenized Milk is recalled. It is packaged in 2 liter containers with the UPC number 0 67997 03100 4. The codes are BEST BEFORE MR 24 HH:MM 1 3702; MR 25 HH:MM 1 3702; MR 28 HH:MM 1 3702; MR 31 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 04 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 07 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 09 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 10 HH:MM 1 3702. It was sold in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Natrel 1% Lactose Free Chocolate Partly Skimmed Milk is included in this recall. It is packaged in 2 liter cartons with UPC number 0 55872 10501 8. The codes for this product are BEST BEFORE AL 06 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 13 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 20 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 28 HH:MM 1 3702; MA 04 HH:MM 1 3702; MA 08 HH:MM 1 3702; MA 11 HH:MM 1 3702; MA 15 HH:MM 1 3702. It was sold nationally.

Finally, Québon 2% Chocolate Partly Skimmed Milk in 2 liter cartons is recalled. The UPC number is 0 55872 08502 0 and the codes are BEST BEFORE MR 25 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 01 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 21 HH:MM 1 3702; AL 28 HH:MM 1 3702. It was sold in Quebec.

If you bought any of these products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.