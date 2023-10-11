LuLu Chinese Express Korean Noodles Recalled For Soy

by

LuLu Chinese Express Korean Noodles with Vegetables are being recalled because they may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, instead of the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is JX Restaurants Inc of Maryland Heights, Missouri.

The recalled product is LuLu Chinese Express Korean Noodles (Japchae) with Vegetables. It was sold in the state of Missouri at the retail level. Sell by dates on the product run through 4/11/2023 (April 11, 2023). About 54 containers of this product are included in this recall. The recall notice did not have any pictures of this product.

If you purchased these noodles with those sell by dates and are allergic to or sensitive to soy, do not eat them. You can throw this item away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.